High-school grads to receive training for high-demand jobs

The Belton Economic Development Corp. ( BEDC ) and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas have partnered with Computing Technology Industry Association ( CompTIA ) to train recent high school graduates for high-demand jobs as network and/or computer systems administrators and computer user support specialists.

The goal of this project is to enroll and prepare up to 30 students with A+ or Network+ certifications.

The training is made possible using a $35,000 High-Demand Job Training grant from the Texas Workforce Commission, which is leveraged with matching funds from the BEDC . The grant will benefit workers in the Central Texas area.

This TWC grant is part of a $1 million statewide effort to support collaborations between Workforce Solutions partners and economic development entities to create occupational job training programs with the goal of improving the skill sets of individuals for jobs in high-demand occupations in Texas communities.

Through this program, local workforce development boards can apply for funds from the TWC to be matched by local economic development corporations, while funds are available.

For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the High Demand Job Training Program webpage.

Source: Texas Workforce Commission