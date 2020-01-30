High winds knock down section of border wall

Texas News
Posted: / Updated:

Part of the U.S./Mexico border wall is down this morning because of strong winds.

The collapse happened in Mexicali, Mexico, with the sections landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border.

The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall.

A Customs and Border Patrol Agent says the sections had recently been set in concrete that had not had time to cure.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The agent says it is not clear how long it will take to fix the panels.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events