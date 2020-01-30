High winds knock down section of border wall

Part of the U.S./Mexico border wall is down this morning because of strong winds.

The collapse happened in Mexicali, Mexico, with the sections landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border.

The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall.

A Customs and Border Patrol Agent says the sections had recently been set in concrete that had not had time to cure.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The agent says it is not clear how long it will take to fix the panels.