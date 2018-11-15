House bill filed in memory of fallen DPS trooper

The legacy of a fallen Texas Department of Public Safety officer continues to live on.

The Office of State Representative Hugh D. Shine has filed House Bill 338, designating the stretch of Interstate 35 between Mile Marker #294 and #297 in Bell County as Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Highway to commemorate his service.

Texas DPS officer Tom Nipper was struck and killed by a vehicle during a traffic stop on November 6, 2017. The Bell County resident’s death was a shock to the whole community and state.

On December 9, 2017, Shine spoke at the unveiling of a statue at the Bell County Justice Center in honor of the area’s fallen officers.

Source: Office of Rep. Hugh Shine