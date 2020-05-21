Hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 test kits seized at the Mexican border

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Customs Border Patrol officers seized more than a thousand counterfeit COVID-19 test kits, hand sanitizer, face masks, and filter recently.

They released pictures of the counterfeit items Thursday morning to highlight a problem that has been growing since the start of the pandemic.

The discovery was made at the Santa Teresa port of entry in New Mexico when officers encountered a 36-year-old Mexican man traveling into Mexico with a suitcase. Inside, they found 1,000 tests which are believed to be counterfeit.

The next day, CBP officers at the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso encountered a 62-year-old woman from the U.S. with a thousand facemasks, 2,740 mask filters, and 60 1-liter bottles of hand sanitizer. CBP says none of the products have proper registration, labeling, and did not comply with the FDA’s criteria.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44