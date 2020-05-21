Hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 test kits seized at the Mexican border

Customs Border Patrol officers seized more than a thousand counterfeit COVID-19 test kits, hand sanitizer, face masks, and filter recently.

They released pictures of the counterfeit items Thursday morning to highlight a problem that has been growing since the start of the pandemic.

The discovery was made at the Santa Teresa port of entry in New Mexico when officers encountered a 36-year-old Mexican man traveling into Mexico with a suitcase. Inside, they found 1,000 tests which are believed to be counterfeit.

The next day, CBP officers at the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso encountered a 62-year-old woman from the U.S. with a thousand facemasks, 2,740 mask filters, and 60 1-liter bottles of hand sanitizer. CBP says none of the products have proper registration, labeling, and did not comply with the FDA’s criteria.