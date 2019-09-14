Jury selection almost complete in Dallas police officer murder trial

FILE – This file photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. The family of a 26-year-old black man who was shot and killed in his own apartment by Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, filed a federal lawsuit on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

220 potential jurors for the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who killed her unarmed black neighbor inside his apartment are awaiting a phone call Saturday morning.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp told the panel members that 16 of them will be reached by phone to serve in Amber Guyger’s trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 23. Twelve will serve as jurors and four as alternates.

Guyger is charged with murder in the fatal shooting last year of Botham Jean. Guyger has said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder.

A ruling on a defense motion to move the trial from Dallas County to another county is still pending.

On Friday, members of the jury pool were asked about their own personal biases.

The case has sparked fierce debate over race, politics and policing.