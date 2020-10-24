Legendary Texas singer Jerry Jeff Walker dies at the age of 78

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A musician widely considered to be among the founders of Austin’s Live Music Capital of the World moniker, Jerry Jeff Walker, has died at 78, according to several outlets.
Walker, most known for the folk/country song “Mr. Bojangles,” reportedly suffered from throat cancer and pneumonia complications for several years, although no cause of death has been given at this time.
The New York native was born as Ronald Clyde Crosby in 1942 and he was a fixture in the Greenwich Village folk scene before migrating to Austin, where he worked with national and Texas stars like Willie Nelson.
According to Saving Country Music, Walker is survived by his wife and manager Susan, daughter Jessie Jane and son Django Walker.
Tributes to Walker filled Twitter Saturday, ranging from Austin City Limits to Stephen King.