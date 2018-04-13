Local counties named in State Disaster Declaration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a State Disaster Declaration for a number of counties experiencing drought conditions.

These conditions have resulted in increased threats of wildfire, and pose threats to public health, property and the economy.

Abbott has authorized the use of all available resources of state government and political subdivisions reasonably necessary to address the situation.

The disaster declaration will suspend any regulation or law which would prevent or delay necessary action in responding to this disaster. It also suspends any law which would impede a state agency’s emergency response deemed necessary to protect life or property.

The McLennan and Bell Counties were both named in the disaster declaration, as well as the following counties:

Armstrong, Andrews, Archer, Bastrop, Baylor, Bosque, Briscoe, Burnet, Carson, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Collingsworth, Coryell, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Dickens, Donley, Erath, Falls, Floyd, Foard, Gaines, Garza, Gray, Hall, Hamilton, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Haskell, Hemphill, Hill, Hutchinson, Johnson, Kent, King, Knox, Lee, Limestone, Lipscomb, Loving, Lubbock, Lynn, Milam, Moore, Motley, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Robertson, Shackelford, Sherman, Somervell, Stephens, Stonewall, Swisher, Throckmorton, Travis, Wheeler, Wilbarger, Williamson, Winkler, Yoakum, Young.

Source: Office of Governor Greg Abbott