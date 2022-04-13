HALE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported an overnight fatal car accident off of US 70, 1.8 miles west of Plainview.

37-year-old James Harrison Hart was driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler traveling westbound on US 70 approaching County Road R.

Hart crossed the eastbound lane, entered the south barrow ditch, and then over-corrected to the right. He remained in a side skid in the north barrow ditch and then began to overturn.

Hart died due to the injuries he sustained during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace S. Collins.

Source: The Texas Department of Public Safety