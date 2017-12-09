Missing 11-year-old boy found dead

A 11-year-old boy missing Friday has been found dead, Cedar Park police said.

Officials did not say how long the boy was missing, but said the death did not appear to be suspicious and was a potential suicide.

Neighbors in the Caballo Ranch subdivision — north of the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and East Whitestone Boulevard — saw increased police activity as officers searched for the boy.

Additional information on the boy’s death was not immediately available.

Anyone in distress or in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

