Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leah Bahrencu spent 10 days in a coma after giving birth. It was a thought that, like many first-time mothers, didn’t cross her mind throughout her entire pregnancy.

“I never even considered dying,” Bahrencu said. “I never thought I could get this sick. I never thought that I would be fighting for my life when I had my kids.”

For the full investigation, click here.

Bahrencu is lucky she survived. Hundreds of women across the state die of pregnancy-related complications every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, the annual numbers for Texas is still unclear due to errors with data collection and the need for more research.

As state health officials admit there’s more work to be done to prevent moms from dying, one lawmaker is calling for changes to how those deaths are tracked.

“It’s shocking that in (2019), we still don’t really have the most reliable data in Texas,” State Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, said.

To share a video diary of your experience, click here.