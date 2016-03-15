National AG Day celebrates farmers

March 15th is a National AG Day to celebrate farmers and ranchers, who feed all of us.

The theme for National AG Day 2016 is: “Agriculture: Stewards of a healthy planet.”

The purpose of this day to remind all Americans the importance of farmers and ranchers for our economy.

Texas agriculture alone brings in a revenue of $100 billion annually. Yet, only two percent of the population consists of farmers.

130, 000 acres of Texas land is used for agricultural purposes. In McLennan county there are over 3200 farms.

Problem is that the average farmer’s age is 58, so who will farm in twenty years from now?

Gary Joiner with Texas Farm Bureau says, “Universities are telling us they have high enrollment in agricultural – related fields, but they are not going into production agriculture. They’re going in those areas related to technology, communications, research.”

