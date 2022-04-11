WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the homicide on N 11th Street has been identified.

45-year-old Benjamin Brannan Miller, of Woodway, is the victim. Next of Kin has been notified.

The events took place within the 1500 Block of North 11th Street. Officers were dispatched to a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Miller with a gunshot wound and immediately started medical aide until AMR arrived.

Miller later died at the hospital. Officers believe this was an isolated incident, and no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.