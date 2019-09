(FOX 44)

The National Weather Services says the damage seen is Rowlett, Texas is that caused by an EF-3 tornado.

The wind speeds in a twister of that size range from 136 to 165 miles per hour.

At this time they are waiting on survey crews in Garland and Collin County to report.

Governor Gregg Abbott is expected to hold a press conference regarding the damage at 2:30 from Austin.