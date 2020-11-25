NWS surveying possible tornado damage in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The National Weather Service is surveying damage in the Texas city of Arlington to determine whether a tornado struck Tuesday night.

Officials say the storms caused damage to buildings in the Arlington area but there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Large hail and strong winds were also reported in Oklahoma, but there were no widespread reports of damage.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says more severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the week in parts of the South and Midwest.