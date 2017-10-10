Officer killed on Texas Tech campus

UPDATE: The officer shot has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.

Below is the original text from this story:

Lubbock Police and EMS were called to the Texas Tech Police Department Monday evening for the report of a shooting.

Just before 9:30 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody east of Jones Stadium. He has been identified as Hollis Daniels.

Texas Tech issued the following statement just before 9:00 p.m.

Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was inside the TTUPD or nearby to the police station.

The time of the call was 7:50 p.m., and the address was 413 Flint Avenue.

The all-clear was given about 9:35 p.m. from Texas Tech with a message that said in part, “The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus.”

The following was sent as a Texas Tech Emergency Alert:

This is TTU. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu.

Upon hearing news of the shooting, U.S. Senator from Texas Ted Cruz said, “Heidi & I are praying for all those on @TexasTech’s campus this evening. Please be safe and heed warnings from campus officials.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he spoke with Chancellor Robert Duncan and ordered DPS officers to help on the campus of Texas Tech. Abbott also issued the following statement:



“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”

For more updates on this story, you can go here.

Source: KAMC News