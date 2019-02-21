Only 36 percent of Texans can pass U.S. citizenship test

A booklet used for the U.S. Naturalization pilot test is used at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization offices in San Antonio, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2007. The new citizenship test designed to make applicants think about questions rather than just memorize answers is beginning a trial run. Volunteers will try out the new questions in San […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new study from The Woodrow Wilson Foundation found that only 36 percent of Texans are able to answer basic questions about U.S. history.

The quiz used in the survey was built with questions taken from the U.S. citizenship test. The results showed that only 15 percent of Americans could answer when the constitution was written and only 25 percent knew how many amendments are in the U.S. Constitution.

According to the results of the survey, the top five performing states were Vermont, Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana and Virginia.

The lowest performing states were Louisiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi.

Texas was ranked 39.

Having trouble seeing the test? Take it here.