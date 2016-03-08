Police are tracking down people with unpaid traffic tickets

Police departments across Texas are participating in the annual warrant round-up kick off.

People with outstanding traffic tickets are told to pay up or face jail time.

Hewitt police started theirs on Monday, while Waco police started theirs this past weekend.

Every March, the police sends their officers after people, who owe in traffic violations.

As a matter of fact, Waco police alone are trying to collect more than $15 million in warrants.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton with Waco police said, ” It is much more expensive if you wait and let it go to warrants instead of taking care of it to begin with, because now you’re gonna have the additional fees.”

If someone can’t afford to pay their ticket, they are advised to contact the court about payment options.

Otherwise, they could easily face jail.