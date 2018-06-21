Preventing the spread of Zika in Central Texas

After the rain stops in Central Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services wants you to make it a habit to get rid of any standing water in and around your home.

Mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus can breed in as little as one tablespoon of water. Make sure to protect yourself and your loved ones by taking simple steps like applying EPA-approved insect repellent and using screens on windows and doors to prevent the spread of the Zika virus.

To reduce your exposure to mosquitoes which could be carrying the Zika virus, you can take a few minutes to clear all standing water – even if it’s a tiny amount – from places such as:

· Gutters

· Pet water bowls

· Toys left outdoors

· Kiddie pools

· Spare tires and tire swings

· Plant pots and saucers

· Watering cans

· Bird baths

· Areas around outdoor faucets

Be sure to continue to dump out any standing water at least every three days to keep mosquitoes from using it as a breeding ground.

For ponds and other areas of water too big to drain, you can use a commercially available larvicide to prevent mosquitoes from developing into biting adults.

Source: Texas Department of State Health Services