Rep. Bill Flores speaks on President Trump’s Russia comments

President Donald Trump’s comments about Russia’s role in the 2016 election is splitting the country and his own political party.
Central Texas Congressman Bill Flores recently issued a statement concerning Trump’s comments in Helsinki.
“I have personally reviewed the reports of our intelligence agencies work regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. I have also reviewed the report issued by the House Intelligence Committee on this subject. I trust the hard work of these groups, which have proven that Russia did in fact meddle in our 2016 elections. Even though the actions of the Russians did not affect the outcome of our election, there is no doubt that they did interfere in our election processes. The president should understand that Russia cannot be trusted and that it must be held accountable for its attempted election disruptions against our nation and against our allies.”
Source: Office of Bill Flores