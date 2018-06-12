Rep. Flores speaks on Summit with North Korea

U.S. Representative Bill Flores has released a following statement regarding President Trump’s summit with North Korea:
“I am optimistic about the work being done by President Trump to denuclearize North Korea and achieve peace in the Korean peninsula. The president is working to achieve something that no other administration has been able to accomplish. The summit itself was historic. As the details and negotiations of this deal continue to evolve, we must remain vigilant and not forget North Korea’s long history of deception and deceit. The most important element to this deal is to ensure that any and all outcomes that result from this agreement with North Korea are verifiable and long-lasting. Until this deal is finalized, it is vital that we maintain current sanctions and diplomatic engagement. We must also continue to strengthen our military to defend America and our allies.”
This comes after a joint declaration was signed by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying the U.S. has committed to providing “security guarantees” to the North. For more information on this story, you can go here.