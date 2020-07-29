Report: Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of flight with President Trump

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrive for the vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert has COVID-19, according to a report by Politico.

Politico’s Jake Sherman first reported the diagnosis, saying Rep. Gohmert found out about the positive test during a pre-screening procedure Wednesday morning.

Gohmert has been adamant about not wearing a mask around Capitol Hill, telling CNN on Monday, “I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.”

Rep. Gohmert was scheduled to fly Wednesday with President Donald Trump to Midland and Odessa.

