REPORTS: McKinney pool party investigation sent to prosecutors

The investigation into the McKinney officer seen pushing a girl to the ground at a June pool party, has now gone to prosecutors.

According to KETK , our NBC affiliate in Tyler , the Texas Rangers concluded their investigation into the incident. They have reportedly turn it over to the Collin County district attorney’s office.

The June incident became a nationwide story after video surfaced showing Officer Eric Casebolt, a white officer, pushing a black teenage girl to the group. Casebolt was also seen reaching for his weapon during the incident.

The incident sparks controversy, which then lead to Casebolt’s resignation.