REPORTS: McKinney pool party investigation sent to prosecutors

The investigation into the McKinney officer seen pushing a girl to the ground at a June pool party, has now gone to prosecutors.
According to KETK, our NBC affiliate in Tyler, the Texas Rangers concluded their investigation into the incident. They have reportedly turn it over to the Collin County district attorney’s office.
The June incident became a nationwide story after video surfaced showing Officer Eric Casebolt, a white officer, pushing a black teenage girl to the group. Casebolt was also seen reaching for his weapon during the incident.
The incident sparks controversy, which then lead to Casebolt’s resignation.