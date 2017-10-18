Reward offered for Hutto burglaries information

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives – as well as the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) – have announced a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects responsible for committing a series of burglaries at Blackland Gun Works, located at 12365 US-79.

Two light-skinned men entered the building on September 27, when the store was closed. They broke in and stole 15 firearms.

The suspects are described as 16-20 years old. Suspect #1 is described as having an average height and build. Suspect #2 is described as tall and slender. They had their faces covered. One of them was wearing Chuck Taylor shoes.

On October 17, six suspects broke into the same building at 4:18 a.m. and stole 14 firearms. They fled the scene in a stolen 2016 red Chevrolet truck, which has since been recovered. No suspect description is available at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, you can contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS, or the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-864-8302. All who provide tips can remain anonymous.

Source: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives