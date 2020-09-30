Salon owner who defied COVID-19 lockdown advances to runoff election

This Tuesday, May 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office shows Shelly Luther. Luther was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite being issued a citation last month for keeping open her Dallas salon due to restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Luther’s hearing occurred as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed more restrictions statewide, allowing barbershops and hair salons to reopen Friday. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders has advanced to a runoff election for a state Senate seat.

Republican Shelley Luther finished in a virtual tie with four-term Republican state Rep. Drew Springer as both advanced.

Luther had 31.7% of the vote Tuesday night to 31.83% for Springer in a special election to fill a vacated seat in a heavily Republican North Texas district.

Luther’s springboard into politics came in May when she spent about two days in jail for refusing to shut down her salon despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders.