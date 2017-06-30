San Antonio police officer dies

The San Antonio police officer who suffered a gunshot wound to the head Thursday afternoon has died.

Hours before Miguel Moreno’s death, San Antonio Chief of Police William McManus said doctors indicated Moreno would not survive his injuries.

Moreno and Officer Julio Cavazos, both nine-year veterans with the San Antonio Police Department, were shot while conducting directed patrol in an area north of downtown.

McManus says two officers were assigned to the area to investigate vehicle burglaries, but weren’t responsible for answering any dispatch calls.

Police say while they were patrolling, they came across a vehicle that might have been broken into and stopped two individuals to question them.

Cavazos, who was also shot, managed to pull Moreno out of the line of fire. But McManus says the suspect continued to fire.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital.

Cavazos underwent one surgery, but more surgeries are expected. He is expected to survive.

The department says Moreno passed away just after 11:00 am Friday.

McManus believes everything his officers did in this situation was “tactically sound”. He says there was no indication that either suspect, who police believe did not really know each other, were armed.

Authorities are still waiting an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the deceased suspect’s identification.

The second suspect, police say, did not appear to have any role in the shootout.

