Sen. Cornyn pushes for justice for child victims of assault on military bases

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has urged Senate colleagues to support the National Defense Authorization Act.
This includes the Senator’s legislation to help juvenile victims of sexual assault have greater access to justice.
Excerpts of Cornyn's floor remarks are below
“This will close the jurisdictional loophole affecting military installations where minors commit criminal offenses on base. This issue was brought to my attention by an Army JAG officer, Judge Advocate General officer, a lawyer, who was concerned that juvenile sexual assault cases were falling through the cracks when the federal government chose not to prosecute, because naturally this would end up in the jurisdiction of US attorneys and the federal courts, and certainly their plate is full. This is a particular problem, though, at Fort Hood in central Texas.”
Source: Office of John Cornyn