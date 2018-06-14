Sen. Cornyn speaks on DOJ Inspector General report

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has released a statement after the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email.

The Inspector General criticized former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the investigation, calling him “insubordinate” and his actions, “extraordinary.”

“This report appears to confirm what many have long suspected: former Director Comey, former Attorney General Lynch, and numerous other officials at the FBI and DOJ committed gross errors in judgment, disregarded proper standards, and violated guidelines during the Clinton email investigation. These findings also appear to call into question the credibility of the Clinton email investigation and further tarnish the Department’s reputation as an unbiased and independent investigator. Finally, the report shows that there was a pervasive culture of misconduct and insubordination throughout the Bureau, for which Director Comey is ultimately accountable. “The DOJ and FBI should be beacons of integrity and impartiality, and the officials at these agencies should uphold the highest standards of justice and the rule of law. Moving forward, both the DOJ and FBI must redouble their efforts to restore Americans’ faith in our law enforcement institutions.”

To read the full report, you can click here

Source: Office of John Cornyn