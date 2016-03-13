Serial bank robber wanted

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help in finding a man, who they say has been linked to at least six robberies in Houston area.

The authorities say, the suspect is a black male in his late 40s to mid. 50s,weighing about 200 lbs and usually wearing a baseball cap with sunglasses.

He has been robbing the banks since 2014 in Houston area, although he is believed to live outside of that area.

The suspect allegedly threatens the tellers to hand him the cash.

If you have any helpful information, please call 713-222-TIPS and you might be rewarded $5,000 as a thank you.

You can remain anonymous.