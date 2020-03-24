Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Shelter in Place order issued in Houston, Harris County

Texas News
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston and Harris County have issued a “stay home-work safe” order in the midst of the spreading coronavirus.

This means that all of us should stay home, unless our jobs are essential for the health and safety to our community. Those of us whose jobs are essential to health and safety must do everything we can to maintain six feet from one another… if your work is essential you must work safe. Hence, stay home-work safe.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

The order comes one day after Dallas County issued a similar directive. Houston joins Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin with the order.

Neighboring Galveston County has a stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

In East Texas, there is no such order yet in place. Smith County has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus with 10 confirmed cases.

However, County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Monday that he has “no plans” at this time to issue a stay-at-home order and would consider such a move as a “last resort.”

In Texas, there are nearly 500 confirmed cases and at least eight confirmed deaths. On Monday, Gov. Abbott asked President Trump to declare the state a federal disaster area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44