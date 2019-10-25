Soccer star Megan Rapinoe talks about fighting for equal pay and Olympics

Two-time world cup champion and Olympian Megan Rapinoe was in Austin this week, where she was a keynote speaker at the Texas Conference for Women.

Erin Cargile went to the conference and will also be covering the Olympics next year.

Not only is she a powerhouse on the field, but she’s been getting a lot of attention off the field for being very outspoken about equal rights for women.

She and her teammates filed a federal gender discrimination lawsuit over equal pay for women soccer players.

“To me, pulling on that shirt doesn’t mean just being grateful for wearing the stars and stripes. That means fighting like hell every day to ensure that every person who lives under the stars and stripes are afforded the same opportunities as everyone else and that things are equal, and that women get paid equally,” |Rapinoe told the audience.

She also spoke about how she’s actually more nervous speaking in front of a crowd than when she steps out on the field.



Rapinoe will be 35 years old at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, when the peak age for a female soccer player is 27. She said it makes her feel like a proud mom.

One of the funniest moments was when she was asked where she keeps her gold medal from the London Olympics and her World Cup trophies.

“Both of them are at the Seattle Police Dept because my house got broken into like literally two years ago and I just haven’t gone and gotten them yet,” she said.