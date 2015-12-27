State of Disaster declared for Rowlett following tornadoes

Rowlett, Texas (Fox 44)

A State of Disaster has been declared for Rowlett following Saturday night’s deadly tornadoes.

The city’s mayor released a statement on Twitter late last night following the storms. He says the city’s emergency management plan has been implemented and the state of disaster will continue fro the next 7 days.

A massive tornado hit the area late in the evening, and left a debris path in its wake stretching more than 40 miles.

Eight people were killed, five of whom were stuck in their cars at an intersection near Garland.

Both the Rowlett, Sunnyvale, and Garland area were hit by the twister.

It’s unknown how many people are injured, or missing.

Rescue crews are working on saving people trapped inside the rubble left by the devastating storm.