Steve Avery gets new lawyer following “Making a Murderer” documentary series

(KWKT)

Steven Avery, the subject of the hit Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer” has a new attorney.

Chicago lawyer Kathleen Zellner announced Friday her firm will now represent Avery. She will be assisted by Tricia Bushnell, who is the legal Director of the Midwest Innocence Project.

Avery was found guitly of murder in 2005. This came just one year after he spent 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

The documentary focused on how Avery might have been framed for the 2005 murder, and how the County Sheriff’s Office might have planted evidence.

Despite the claims, Avery’s conviction has been upheld on appeal.

The White House has responded to online petitions asking President Obama to pardon Avery. However, the response states the president cannot pardon state prisoners.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has already said he will not pardon Avery.