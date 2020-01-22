Support is pouring in across the nation for Lubbock Firefighters

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the days following the accident that took the lives of Lieutenant Eric Hill and Officer Nicholas Reyna, people have been wondering about the condition of survivor, firefighter Matt Dawson.

At last update Lubbock Fire Rescue said Dawson remains in stable condition at University Medical Center, and had surgery on his wrist on Monday.

Division Chief with Lubbock Fire Rescue, Steve Holland, said LFR has made it a priority to have at least two firefighters by Dawson’s side at all times, until he gets better and can go home.

“I don’t know that he’ll be totally surprised with the fact that we’ve been there 24/7,” Holland said. “Matt’s the kind of guy that he would have been on the work list to be by another brother’s side.”