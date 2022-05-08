BELL COUNTY, TX (FOX 44)- A suspect is in custody after taking DPS Troopers on a multi-county vehicle pursuit.

A DPS Trooper on patrol was notified of a stolen 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The Trooper located the stolen truck traveling southbound on IH-35 near Salado and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but a lengthy pursuit ensued.

The pursuit traveled through Salado and again northbound to IH-14, continued west on IH-14 through Bell County and into Coryell County, and went through the City of Copperas Cove. The suspect continued looping around Copperas Cove utilizing city streets and FM roadways and US 190.

Troopers say the suspect drove extremely dangerously during this pursuit and avoided multiple spike attempts from different law enforcement agencies.

The suspect eventually left the Copperas Cove area and traveled east into the City of Killeen.

Troopers attempted a PIT (precision immobilization technique) and the driver began ramming the DPS units. Three DPS units sustained damage. The suspect continued to put the truck in drive and reverse ram the Highway Patrol units.

After traveling west on the eastbound frontage road near SH 201, the suspect was taken into custody after a successful pit and pin.

The driver was is identified as 29-year-old Chelsea Rhiannon Smith of Copperas Cove, Texas. Smith was charged with evading arrest and had numerous outstanding warrants.

No one was hurt or injured during this incident and no other property damage was reported.