TABC video highlights dangers of alcohol before college

A new public service video from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission hopes to educate parents and incoming college students on the dangers of alcohol before the fall semester.

“My Story: Fall Semester” is a five-minute video highlighting several weeks in the life of a new college student. The video explores the student and his roommate’s daily life, both of which take a tragic turn after an alcohol-fueled party.

The video includes several tips on ways parents can help their students avoid the dangers of drinking and emphasizes the importance of communication during this critical state of a young person’s life

“My Story: Fall Semester” was made possible by grant funding from the Texas Department of Transportation. You can view the video below.

A second video, “It’s Just Easier,” details the dangers of allowing minors to drink at a parent’s home. You can view this video below.

Source: Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission