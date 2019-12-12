TCU student wins Dr. Pepper scholarship

A TCU student who is the first person in her family to attend a four-year university won $100,000 during the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I was like, ‘I’m not a quarterback, so I’m not going to try to be a quarterback,'” Jazlyn Rodriguez said. “I’m not going to throw with one hand.”

Rodriguez, who is from Denver, was among 20 finalists who had 30 seconds to throw the most footballs through a giant Dr Pepper soda can on the field at halftime of the game.

