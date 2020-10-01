Texas Ag Commissioner featured in new “Borat” movie

The new trailer for Sasha Baron Cohen’s latest movie was released Thursday, and it features a quick clip of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

In “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” Cohen once again tours America, playing jokes on unsuspecting people.

Miller sent out a press release Thursday, admitting he was an unwitting participant in the movie. He says Cohen interviewed him 2019 at his Stephenville ranch.

“Yep, its official, I got ‘Boratted,’” joked Miller. “Hey, I’m in good company with Vice-President Mike Pence, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Rudy Guiliani, Bernie Sanders, Trent Lott, Alan Keyes and other national political leaders – all of whom have been duped into a fake interview by Cohen in one of his disguises.”

Miller also said in the press release that there is a place for humor in public discourse, even if he doesn’t support Cohen’s political attacks on conservatives.

The movie will be released on Amazon Prime, October 23rd.