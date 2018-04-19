Texas oil refinery catches fire

Texas City firefighters respond to a large explosion at the Valero Refinery near Houston on Thursday afternoon.

A lot of black smoke was in the air, and large flames were also spotted.

City officials say all employees have been accounted for, and injures have been reported.

There have been reports of an explosion at a Valero refinery outside of Houston.

Firefighters are trying to put out the resulting flames.

Houston-area television stations are reporting smoke from the fire is visible from miles away.

There is no word at this time on what caused the explosion, or if any workers were injured.

