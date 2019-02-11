Timeline: What Beto O’Rourke has been up to since November

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke rose to national prominence in 2018 during his U.S. Senate campaign.
His unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz raised eyebrows around the country.
Despite the loss, many around the country speculated that he would run for another U.S. Senate seat or for President.
His rally in El Paso on Monday, opposite President Donald Trump’s rally, will offer the public a chance to hear from the El Paso politician, but here is a quick recap of what he has been up to over the last few months.
Beto’s Timeline
- Nov. 6, 2018: O’Rourke fell roughly 220,000 votes short out of 8.3 million of unseating Cruz, closer to winning a statewide office than any Texas Democrat in a generation.
- Nov. 13, 2018: O’Rourke and Cruz pose in a photo together at an airport.
- Nov. 16, 2018: Met with former President Barack Obama; Was endorsed by him.
- Jan. 2, 2019: Last day as Congressman
- Mid-January: Traveling along US-54 from El Paso to New Mexico, across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, and into Kansas.
- Feb. 5, 2019: Featured on “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square.”
- Feb. 11, 2019: O’Rourke holds rally opposite of President Trump near El Paso border.