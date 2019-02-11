Timeline: What Beto O’Rourke has been up to since November

Former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, left, appears with Oprah Winfrey for “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square” Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in New York. The lineup on Tuesday also features actors Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan and philanthropist Melinda Gates, underscoring the sense of celebrity that surrounds O’Rourke. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke rose to national prominence in 2018 during his U.S. Senate campaign.

His unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz raised eyebrows around the country.

Despite the loss, many around the country speculated that he would run for another U.S. Senate seat or for President.

His rally in El Paso on Monday, opposite President Donald Trump’s rally, will offer the public a chance to hear from the El Paso politician, but here is a quick recap of what he has been up to over the last few months.

Beto’s Timeline