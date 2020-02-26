Two officers shot, burglary suspect killed in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) – Authorities say two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed after a shooting late Tuesday in Texas.

Authorities say Georgetown police officers responded to a possible burglary call shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and a person opened fire on them.

Police say one officer was struck in the legs and another officer was struck in the foot. One of the officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

Georgetown Police Captain Roland Waits walks us through the shooting.

Both officers were taken to Seton Williamson Hospital. Their vital signs are stable. Georgetown Police say both have less than five years of experience.

Georgetown Police are investigating the shooting along with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division.