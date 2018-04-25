UPDATE: Dallas shooting suspect in police custody

Texas News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
DALLAS SHOOTING SUSPECT_1524619582625.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: 29-year-old Armando Juarez is in police custody following a pursuit.

Police say Juarez is accused of shooting two police officers at a Home Depot. They are in critical condition. 

Below is the original text from this story:

Dallas Police have confirmed two officers were critically wounded after being shot at a Home Depot on Tuesday afternoon. 

A store loss prevention officer was also injured. 

The call came in around 4:00 p.m. for assist with an arrest. When Dallas Police arrived, that’s when the shooting happened. 

The suspected gunman is now on the run. Police are looking for 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who might have left in a white pickup truck. He is believed to be armed. 

Armando Juarez

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected