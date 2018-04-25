UPDATE: Dallas shooting suspect in police custody

UPDATE: 29-year-old Armando Juarez is in police custody following a pursuit.

Police say Juarez is accused of shooting two police officers at a Home Depot. They are in critical condition.

Below is the original text from this story:

Dallas Police have confirmed two officers were critically wounded after being shot at a Home Depot on Tuesday afternoon.

A store loss prevention officer was also injured.

The call came in around 4:00 p.m. for assist with an arrest. When Dallas Police arrived, that’s when the shooting happened.

The suspected gunman is now on the run. Police are looking for 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who might have left in a white pickup truck. He is believed to be armed.