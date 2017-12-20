UPDATE: Houston baby found

Police have charged a Houston woman with murder after they say she kidnapped a newborn and killed the child’s mother.

Authorities say Erika Jisela Miranda-Alvarez stabbed Carolina Flores to death on Tuesday, the same day that Flores’ six-week-old daughter Shamali was taken.

Investigators say Alvarez had suffered a miscarriage – a fact she hid from her boyfriend and family.

Police recovered the baby girl overnight and arrested Alvarez.

“Early in the case, it was suggested that the suspect was friends with Carolina Flores-Miranda’s brother, which is how she connected with our victim, and that she recently had a miscarriage that she was trying to hide from her boyfriend,” says Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo.

The child was hospitalized, and is currently with Child Protective Services.

