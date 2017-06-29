UPDATE: Police officers shot near downtown San Antonio

Two police officers were critically wounded in a shooting near downtown San Antonio Thursday afternoon.

Chief William McManus says one of the officers is not expected to survive.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Evergreen Street, near San Antonio College and Methodist Hospital.

The two officers were on patrol when they tried to stop two suspects.

As soon as the officers got out of their vehicle, one suspect opened fire on both of them, striking one in the head and face and the other in the upper torso.

The officers returned fire, hitting one of the suspects and killing him.

McManus says the officer shot in the head is in “grave, grave condition”, while the other officer is still in serious condition and expected to survive.

Both officers are nine-year veterans. The second suspect is in custody.

San Antonio College was placed on lockdown during the shooting, but the lockdown has now been lifted.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave a statement after receiving the news:

“I am asking all Texans to join me in praying for the wounded San Antonio police officers. My office is willing and ready to assist in the ongoing investigation in any way necessary. Our law enforcement officers are true Texas heroes and deserve our prayers and support now and always.”

In addition, local law enforcement has been speaking out on the incident. The Waco Police Department posted on their Facebook page:

Our prayers to the two San Antonio Officers who were shot in the line of duty a few hours ago. Stay strong brothers and sisters in blue!! #ThinBlueLine

And this is what Hewitt PD had to say:

Prayers for the two San Antonio PD officers who were shot this afternoon. We stand with you!

Sources: WOAI/KXAN News