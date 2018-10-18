VIDEO: Mom chases down son who took her BMW, whips him with belt

A teen got quite the lashing after he took his mom’s car for a joyride–and it was all caught on camera.

KABC reports 14-year-old Aaron Martinez of El Paso came up with an elaborate scheme to steal his mother’s BMW. He disconnected the WiFi in the house, effectively disabling the home security system so he could sneak off with the car and pick up his friend.

But little did Aaron know his friend’s mother had tipped off his own mother and the scheme he cooked up was about to fall apart.

“She told me she was on her way home and to grab her belt,” recalled Aaron’s sister Liza Campero.

Aaron’s mother and his sister hit the road and found the teen driving the BMW at a nearby intersection, then Campero took out her phone started recording.

“Give me the belt,” the mother can be yelling while honking her horn.

The video shows her open the door to the BMW and begin wailing on her son. It was posted on social media and now has more than 12,000 retweets and nearly 20,000 likes.

Martinez said she had no clue the spanking would be documented for thousands to see, but said regardless of the video, she says she wants what is best for her kids.

“I feel that I have a debt to society and my debt to society is to make sure my children are productive, law abiding citizens,” Martinez said.