VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Lynn County Sunday

LYNN COUNTY, Texas – No injuries were reported after a tornado touched down in Lynn County on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for several miles but stayed out in mainly open country.

The torndo moved just north and east of Tahoka and also moved near the community of Grassland.

There were reports of damage to power lines and some barns. One home reportedly lost its roof southeast of Tahoka.

An EverythingLubbock.com storm chaser captured the storm on video. Use the video link above. The audio portion is the voice of storm spotter Derrick Ginter and KAMC Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Ron Roberts.

Trey Barrera also shared cell phone video of the storm.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Lubbock will survey the storm damage on Monday.