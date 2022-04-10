WACO, TX (FOX 44)- The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that took place at the 1500 Block of North 11th Street.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 9, 2022. When officers arrived they found one victim with a gun shot wound and immediately began medical aide until AMR arrived.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.