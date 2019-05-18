Whataburger speaks with investors over future

Texans from Beaumont to El Paso are concerned that changes could be coming to Whataburger.

The chain is exploring its options on how it can expand, including selling part of the company. 

Whataburger is in talks with investment firm Morgan Stanley to possibly sell of parts of the business to raise capitol.

The company has been family-owned since its beginning. The restaurant’s fans worry that new investors will mean changes to the burger joint. 

According to Whataburger’s website, the restaurant has 800 locations across ten states.

