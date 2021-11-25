Investigation underway after hundreds of packages found ‘thrown off ravine’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx.

According to BCSO, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.”

At 5 p.m., FedEx officials sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the scene. They were unable to get all of the packages Wednesday night and will send another truck Thursday to finish. FedEx will scan the packages to see where they came from and where they are supposed to go.





Sheriff Mark Moon said that a deputy will be guarding the packages all night.