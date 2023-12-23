AUSTIN (Nexstar) – A day after Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law, a bill that would make illegal border crossings a state crime in Texas is now facing its first legal challenge.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas along with the ACLU and the Texas Civil Rights Project announced they filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Senate Bill 4 from taking effect. The three plaintiffs bringing the lawsuit include El Paso County, the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and American Gateway.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Adriana Piñon, the legal director of the ACLU of Texas, said, “We’re suing to block one of the most extreme anti-immigrant bills in the country. The bill overrides bedrock constitutional principles and flouts federal immigration law while harming Texans, in particular Brown and Black communities.”

The law — which is set to take effect next year on March 5 — makes it a state crime to enter Texas illegally and gives state and local law enforcement the ability to arrest those who cross between ports of entry. SB 4 will also allow Texas police to effectively deport those who cross illegally through an order obtained by a state judge. Currently, that is a power solely reserved for federal authorities.

The lawsuit argues SB 4 is unconstitutional and would be preempted by federal law. The defendants are listed as Cpl. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks.

KXAN reached out Tuesday afternoon for comment from the defendants. A spokesperson for DPS wrote back in an email, “The department does not discuss pending litigation.”

Abbott released a statement sharing his reaction to news of the lawsuit, promising to fight to uphold it.

“President Biden has repeatedly refused to enforce federal immigration laws already on the books and do his job to secure the border. In his absence, Texas has the constitutional authority to secure our border through historic laws like SB 4,” Abbott said. “Texas will take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to protect Texans from President Biden’s dangerous open border policies.”

At a bill-signing event Monday in Brownsville, the governor addressed a reporter’s question about whether this new law could withstand legal scrutiny, specifically the 2012 Supreme Court ruling in the Arizona vs. U.S. case. In their ruling, the justices said the federal government’s immigration laws superseded Arizona’s efforts to regulate immigration at the state level. In that case, the Court halted a law that criminalized being unlawfully present in the United States — very similar to Texas’ Senate Bill 4.

Abbott said he would welcome the Supreme Court overturning this precedent.

“We believe this law has been crafted in a way that can and should be upheld by the courts on its own without having to overturn the Arizona case,” Abbott said. “That said, it does open up the possibility for the Supreme Court to reconsider the Arizona case.”

The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit against the state in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division. It’s unclear when a hearing related to this may happen.

In another move to block the law, more than 20 Congressional Democrats have called on the Department of Justice to stop SB 4 from taking effect.

“Senate Bill 4 is just a show-me-your-papers law that promotes discrimination,” Congressman Greg Casar said. The Austin Democrat is among the democrats who sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking him to block the law.

“I hope that we will see a formal action by the Department of Justice to block this law,” Casar said. He believes the law puts many Texans at risk.

“Think about it. You want immigrant community members in our state to be able to report crimes without fear of retaliation,” Casar said.

“This bill is just it’s malicious. It’s dangerous. It’s unconstitutional. And I expect based on what the White House has said, and what Attorney General Garland has said that we’ll do everything we can to block this law,” Casar said.

What Texas voters think about stricter border bills

Fairly broad support exists for a stricter slate of bills related to the border that the Texas governor signed into law this week, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project shared their findings after asking more than 1,200 registered voters earlier this month what they think about two pieces of legislation that will direct more state money to border wall construction and create a new state criminal offense for people suspected of crossing the border illegally. The latter led to a new lawsuit filed by three plaintiffs who are challenging the law’s constitutionality and arguing it encroaches on federal law.

Pollsters asked voters whether they support or oppose “making it a state crime for an undocumented immigrant to be in Texas in most circumstances.” The results showed support for this idea sitting at 56% — with 39% saying they strongly support it and 17% of respondents saying they somewhat support it. Opposition to this particular query registered at 33% among the voters (14% somewhat oppose, 19% strongly oppose). At least 11% said they did not know enough about this or had no opinion.

When the findings are broken down along party lines, though, the poll found 84% of Republican voters said they supported this proposal, while only 27% of Democratic respondents said they did. Opposition was higher among Democrats — with 59% saying they did not support it.

The question posed to the voters is tied to Senate Bill 4, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Monday at an event in Brownsville. The law, which is set to take effect next year on March 5, makes it a state crime to enter Texas illegally and gives state and local law enforcement the ability to arrest those who cross between ports of entry. SB 4 will also allow Texas police to effectively deport those who cross illegally through an order obtained by a state judge. Currently, that is a power solely reserved for federal authorities.

Abbott also added his signature Monday afternoon to Senate Bill 3, a measure that will send $1.5 billion toward further construction of a border wall along the 1,200-mile Texas-Mexico border.

The pollsters asked voters if they support or oppose “increasing state funding for

constructing and/or repairing walls or physical barriers on the border between Texas and Mexico.” Among the respondents, 61% said they supported increasing funding for wall construction, including 91% of Republicans. Meanwhile, opposition came in at 32%.

Apprehension to new law felt by some in border communities

Brownsville residents and activists from across the Valley protested just steps from Gov. Abbott’s event on Monday. Many expressed concerns their Hispanic relatives could be subject to profiling and undue screening under the new law.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the ramifications of this law, and it’s not going to be until you start getting your tio, your tia, your primo getting arrested because they’re getting racially profiled,” Mauricio Garcia, a Brownsville immigration attorney said. Garcia spoke near an opening in the border barrier, where he said people frequently cross.

“Our communities are so intertwined, that it’s so hard to actually separate them,” Garcia said.

Garcia was born in the United States and raised in Mexico. Many of his clients have the opposite experience and have lived a life in legal limbo. He says immigration reform is an urgent need, but he’s seen little in the way of action from Washington.

“There’s always been talks in Congress and we get our hopes up, and then all of a sudden, we just get let down,” Garcia said.

What data says about Sen. Cruz’s illegal immigration claims

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz is looking for reelection next year. On his podcast recently, Cruz criticized President Joe Biden on the topic of the border and said, “When Biden came into power, he inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years.”

Cruz has said this many times over the last few years. The wording he uses is “lowest rate of illegal immigration.” No one metric could measure his specific claim.

The data most related to Cruz’s claim is the number of apprehensions at the border, which lines up with what he is saying, for the most part.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection table chart, in Fiscal Year 2020, border protection recorded more than 405,000 apprehensions by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Fiscal Year 2020 is the year Cruz has cited, and it was the last period before the start of the Biden administration. The last time there were fewer apprehensions than that was in 1972.

Cruz has attributed the numbers to the Trump Administration’s tough border policies.

But looking at the CBP chart again, the numbers in 2019, Trump’s third year in office, actually spiked from previous years to about 860,000 apprehensions. There’s no denying the numbers spiked after the transition to the Biden Administration.

Furthermore, border apprehensions jumped from about 405,000 in FY 2020 to more than 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021. In FY 2022, apprehensions rose past two million.

NBC News attributed much of that surge to growing instability in Central American countries, along with the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions around the world and hope from migrants that the Biden Administration would be more than welcoming than the Trump White House.