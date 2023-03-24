AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are one step closer to significantly expanding access to medical cannabis. The Texas House Committee on Public Health this week unanimously approved a bill to increase the THC limits in medical cannabis and expand who is eligible to use it.

HB 1805 by State Rep. Stephanie Klick (R-Fort Worth) would change the definition of “low-cannabis THC” to 10 milligrams. Cannabis products are currently limited to 1% THC by weight. It would also expand the list of eligible Texans to anyone with a debilitating medical condition or chronic pain “for which a physician would otherwise prescribe an opioid.”

The bill has moved steadily through the legislative process with bipartisan support and is now waiting in the House Calendars Committee for a date to be considered in the full House.

“We want to leave that decision up to the doctors. What we have now is a patchwork where it’s okay for some diseases and maladies and others it’s not, even though we have the science,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a January interview. “This drug is much safer than hydrocodone, Oxycontin, amphetamines. There’s no physical harm. We’ve got the science behind it. We’re not asking for recreational marijuana. We’re just asking to help people.”

